Tinubu Meets APC Governors At Aso Rock

byCKN NEWS -
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President Bola Tinubu today met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, initially scheduled for 4pm at the council chamber, commenced around 5pm after it was moved to the conference room of the president’s office.

Governors in attendance include Babagana Zulum (Borno), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), among others.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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