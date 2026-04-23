Tinubu Meets APC Governors At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu today met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, initially scheduled for 4pm at the council chamber, commenced around 5pm after it was moved to the conference room of the president’s office.

Governors in attendance include Babagana Zulum (Borno), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), among others.







