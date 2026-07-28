Woman Cuts Off Boyfriend's Manhood In Kano Hotel

Kano State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend and severing his manhood at Durbar Hotel in Badawa area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, July 27, 2026 said the suspect, Maimunatu Idris, attacked her boyfriend with a sharp knife after discovering his intention to marry another woman.

“On 27th July, 2026 at about 12:50pm, a report was received from the Management of Durbar Hotel, Badawa, that one Maimunatu Idris ‘f’, 25 years, of Maigatari LGA, Jigawa State, allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a sharp knife after discovering his intention to marry another woman,” the statement read.

“During the attack, the suspect severed the victim’s manhood.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Badawa Division, led a team of detectives to the scene.

“The suspect was arrested and the weapon, a sharp knife, was recovered as exhibit.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital for medical treatment. He is currently receiving care. Investigation is ongoing.”

Kiyawa added that the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, strongly condemned the act of violence.

The CP warns members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands under any guise.