More Revelations On How Serving Army Colonel Was Killed By Gunmen In FCT

It was gathered that Col A A Ude's residence near Phase 5 Army Housing Estate, Kurudu Abuja was attacked by about 8 gunmen
Also attacked were his wife, security man and driver who sustained gun shot wounds
The deceased was evacuated to the NAOWA Hospital where he was pronouced dead and his corpse was deposited at the hospital's morgue
The injured victims are currently receiving medical attention.
The attack on the senior officer underscores a significant security concern within the Phase 5 general area.
It could be recalled that in April 2026, a similar incident was reported within Phase 5 Army Estate.
The recurrence of such incidents suggests an increased influx of criminal elements around the general area.
The Nigerian Army and FCT Police Command have not issued any statement on the incident as at the time of this report