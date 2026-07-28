More Revelations On How Serving Army Colonel Was Killed By Gunmen In FCT

byCKN NEWS -
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As a follow up to our earlier report , CKN News has been informed  that the top military officer who was shot by some armed men at his residence on Monday night is a serving officer not retired as earlier reported 

It was gathered that Col A A Ude's residence near Phase 5 Army Housing Estate,  Kurudu Abuja was attacked by about 8 gunmen

Also attacked were his wife,  security man and driver who sustained gun shot wounds 

The deceased was evacuated to the NAOWA Hospital where he was pronouced dead and his corpse was deposited at the hospital's morgue 

The injured victims are currently receiving medical attention. 

The attack on the senior officer underscores a significant security concern within the Phase 5 general area. 

It could be recalled that in April 2026, a similar incident was reported within Phase 5 Army Estate. 

The recurrence of such incidents suggests an increased influx of criminal elements around the general area. 

The Nigerian Army and FCT Police Command have not issued any statement on the incident as at the time of this report 

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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