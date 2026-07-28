Gunmen Kidnap Three Nasarawa University Students

Gunmen have kidnapped three students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) from their off-campus lodge in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

A student who asked not to be named for security reasons said the 100-level students were kidnapped at Sure Leaders Lodge in the Bukan Kwato area of Lafia at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

As of the time of filing this report, the police had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

However, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the university confirmed the development in a public safety notice issued on Sunday, saying it had begun engaging traditional authorities and the university management over the incident.

Students’ Union leadership has met with the District Head and relevant authorities and is collaborating with the University Management on security measures,” the statement signed by the SUG President, Jabir Ibrahim, and Secretary-General, Ibrahim Aliyu, said.

The union urged students to remain calm while security efforts continue.