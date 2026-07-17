UNIZIK Denies Alleged Randy Lecturer Caught Pants Down

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has moved swiftly to clear its name after a viral video triggered widespread outrage online by claiming a lecturer was caught in a compromising situation with a female student before making a dramatic escape through a window.

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media, was accompanied by claims that the man was both a lecturer at the university and a clergyman. The sensational allegations sparked heated debate and placed the institution at the center of a growing online storm.

But in a firm response, UNIZIK says the entire narrative linking the incident to the university is false.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Aloysius Attah, the university said its verification found that the incident neither occurred on its campus nor involved any member of its staff or student body.

“After due verification, it has been established that the incident did not happen at Nnamdi Azikiwe University,” the statement read.

Attah added that the man seen in the video is not employed by the university.

“The man in question seen in the viral video is also not a staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University. For the records, no staff or student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University is connected in any way to the said incident.”