Goodluck Jonathan's Son Graduates From UK University

byCKN NEWS -
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Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated his son, Ariwera Jonathan, on graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom.

In a heartfelt message, the former president expressed pride in his son's achievement, saying he and his wife were delighted by Ariwera's hard work and dedication throughout his academic journey.



"Congratulations to our son, Ariwera, on your graduation from Manchester Metropolitan University. Your mother and I are proud of your hard work. Wishing you the very best and a successful future ahead," Jonathan said.

The congratulatory message has drawn warm reactions from supporters and well-wishers, who joined the former president in celebrating the milestone and wishing the graduate success in his future endeavours.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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