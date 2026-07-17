Family Of Lady Killed By Boyfriend Over Alleged Infidelity Cries For Help

Sunday Igbiri, the brother to Caroline Igbiri, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend has demanded justice.

Police arrested the suspect identified as Richard Nangibo for allegedly k!lling Caroline during a domestic dispute over allegations of infidelity in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2026 reportedly began after the suspect confronted the deceased over claims that she was being unfaithful.

According to residents, the disagreement escalated into a physical assault during which the woman allegedly fell and struck her head against a sharp edge of a wall, suffering fatal injuries.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 15, Sunday claimed that Richard is an internet fraudster and had manipulated his sister in order to use her for ritual.

He also accused the suspect’s family of ignoring them and trying to use money to manipulate the case.