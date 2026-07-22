Two Nigerians Bag 7 years Imprisonment For Armed Robbery In Kuwait

Two Nigerian nationals have been sentenced to seven years in prison for armed robbery in Kuwait.

The Kuwait General Department of Criminal Investigation in Ahmadi Governorate arrested the two individuals over alleged involvement in an armed robbery and theft of a currency exchange shop in Mahboula, in January 2025.

The Court of Appeal on Monday, July 20, 2026 upheld the imprisonment of the defendants for seven years and six months in connection with the robbery and theft.

The Second Circuit of the Court of Appeal, headed by Counselor Nasr Salem Al-Haid and comprising Counselors Mutaib Al-Aradhi and Saud Al-Sane, upheld the ruling against members of a Nigerian gang involved in the robbery and theft of the money exchange shop.

The Public Prosecution had charged the first four defendants with stealing money from the exchange shop, with the second defendant using a fake gun and enabling the third and fourth defendants to steal the money with the assistance of the first defendant.

The fifth defendant was charged with participating with the defendants, agreeing to commit the crime, helping them conceal the stolen goods, and supplying them with the money obtained from the robbery and theft.

The Criminal Court had sentenced the first and fifth defendants in person, while the remaining defendants were sentenced in absentia.

The court had initially sentenced the first four defendants to seven years’ imprisonment and the fifth defendant to six months’ imprisonment after amending the description and charges.