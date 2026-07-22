Femi Falana Allegedly Withdraws From Fake PFIPC DG Defence Team

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing trial of the self-acclaimed Director-General of the disowned PFIPC, Adeyemi, amid indications that prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, may no longer be representing him.

Sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, disclosed that Falana has stepped back from Adeyemi’s defence in the case, which centres on allegations concerning the organisation’s operations and references to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Falana had earlier indicated his intention to represent Adeyemi. However, sources close to the proceedings said difficulties encountered in obtaining documents required for the defence may have influenced the senior lawyer’s decision to disengage.

According to the sources, several documents requested by the defence team were not made available, affecting preparations for the case.

It was further gathered that efforts had previously been made to ensure Adeyemi’s appearance in court, but he failed to attend earlier proceedings.

On July 14, 2026, Justice Mohammed Umar ordered Adeyemi’s arrest after he failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on charges relating to the activities of the alleged fake PFIPC. His lawyer was also reportedly absent from the proceedings.

Justice Umar issued the arrest warrant following an oral application by the prosecution counsel, Wisdom Madaki.

Adeyemi was subsequently apprehended in Osun State after being declared wanted by law enforcement authorities.

As of press time, neither Falana nor his chambers had issued an official statement confirming his reported withdrawal from the case, and efforts to obtain his comments were unsuccessful.

The case has continued to attract public attention amid wider concerns over organisations allegedly presenting themselves as government-affiliated bodies without formal authorisation.

The matter was adjourned until September 30, 2026, for further hearing.