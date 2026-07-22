Flooding : NIHSA Issues Warning To 17 States

byCKN NEWS -
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The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), has issued a seven-day flood advisory, warning that 17 states face a medium risk of flooding between July 21 and July 27, 2026 due to rising water levels in major rivers. 

The affected states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara. The agency said communities along river channels and floodplains are particularly vulnerable to localized flooding during the period. 

NIHSA urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant, relocate if necessary, clear blocked drainage systems, and strictly follow safety advisories issued by emergency management agencies to minimize the risk of loss of lives and property. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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