Flooding : NIHSA Issues Warning To 17 States

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), has issued a seven-day flood advisory, warning that 17 states face a medium risk of flooding between July 21 and July 27, 2026 due to rising water levels in major rivers.

The affected states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara. The agency said communities along river channels and floodplains are particularly vulnerable to localized flooding during the period.

NIHSA urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant, relocate if necessary, clear blocked drainage systems, and strictly follow safety advisories issued by emergency management agencies to minimize the risk of loss of lives and property.