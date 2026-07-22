Why I Want To Remain In South Africa...Former Miss Universe Nigeria

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has expressed frustration after a South African court postponed a decision in her deportation case until August 19.

Prosecutors say she is an undocumented foreign national, and want her detained pending deportation.

They allege that she had obtained Nigerian passports for herself and her child before entering South Africa through Mozambique.

Her lawyers reject the claims, saying she was born in South Africa, has few ties to Nigeria, and is challenging the cancellation of her citizenship documents in a separate case.

Adetshina was arrested in June after authorities accused her of entering the country illegally.

The former Miss South Africa finalist withdrew from the 2024 competition after officials launched an investigation into allegations involving her mother's identity documents.

After the latest hearing, Adetshina wrote on social media that she was exhausted and depressed but would not give up .