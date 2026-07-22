Why I Want To Remain In South Africa...Former Miss Universe Nigeria

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has expressed frustration after a South African court postponed a decision in her deportation case until August 19. 

Prosecutors say she is an undocumented foreign national, and want her detained pending deportation. 

They allege that she had obtained Nigerian passports for herself and her child before entering South Africa through Mozambique. 

Her lawyers reject the claims, saying she was born in South Africa, has few ties to Nigeria, and is challenging the cancellation of her citizenship documents in a separate case. 

Adetshina was arrested in June after authorities accused her of entering the country illegally. 

The former Miss South Africa finalist withdrew from the 2024 competition after officials launched an investigation into allegations involving her mother's identity documents. 

After the latest hearing, Adetshina wrote on social media that she was exhausted and depressed but would not give up .

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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