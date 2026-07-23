Trump’s Letter To Tinubu , Testimony That Nigeria Is Working ...Bwala

Special adviser to the president Tinubu on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala has said that the letter by the United States President Donald Trump to President Bola Tinubu is a testament of the progress the current administration has made.

Daniel Bwala, made this assertion on Wednesday when he appeared as a guest in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He was speaking on the US President’s letter to President Tinubu.

The Presidency on Wednesday said President Trump wrote to Tinubu, expressing appreciation for what he described as the Nigerian leader’s “decisive leadership” and efforts to tackle security challenges in the country.





Reacting, Bwala said, “Fact speaks for itself. That’s what it is. The letter is further proof of the progress we are making.





“Does it mean if there was no letter, we will stop? No. Because we are already engaging and communicating with them.





“If you are in a relationship with a lady, and then because of the relationship, you write a letter encouraging her, or she writes a letter encouraging you, then you feel further strengthened but it does not stop your commitment.”