Chocolate City Commences Legal Proceedings Against Rapper Odumodublvck Over Alleged Assault Of Staff Member

Nigerian entertainment powerhouse Chocolate City has commenced legal proceedings against Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck following an alleged physical assault involving a member of the company's staff on 22nd of December 2025 in newly surfaced court documents.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Sunday, 22nd December 2025, at the prestigious Flytime Music Festival held in Lagos, Nigeria which happens to be one of the biggest entertainment events on the Nigerian calendar.

According to the surfaced information, a staff member of the company was allegedly physically assaulted by the rapper during the course of the festival. The nature and full circumstances surrounding the alleged altercation have not been fully disclosed at this time, as investigations remain ongoing Chocolate City Music has confirmed that the affected staff member has since received medical attention and appropriate support from the company.

The label has made it clear that the welfare and safety of their staff remains a top priority, and that every necessary measure is being taken to ensure the affected individual receives the full support needed.

Sources close to the company indicate that Chocolate City Music is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and has expressed its full commitment to seeing justice served through the legal process on behalf of its employee.