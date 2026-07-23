Police Launches Search For Missing Graduate In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has appealed to members of the public to assist in locating Emmanuel Terfa, popularly known as "Stoner," who has been missing since January 8, 2026.

According to the police, the 25 year old Benue State indigene was last seen at his residence in Guzape Village, Abuja, and has not been heard from or seen since.

Emmanuel, a graduate of Benue State University, hails from Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. He is described as being over six feet tall, with a chocolate complexion, a slightly heavy build, dreadlocks, and is fluent in both English and Hausa.

The FCT Police Command urged anyone with credible information about Emmanuel's whereabouts to immediately report to the nearest police station or contact the Command through 08180382808. Information can also be relayed to the Police Public Relations Officer via 07038979348.

The Command emphasized that public cooperation is crucial in helping reunite Emmanuel with his family and appealed to residents to share any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Anyone with useful information is encouraged to come forward as investigations continue.



