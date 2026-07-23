Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping 16-year-old Girl In Cross River

A High Court in Calabar, Cross River State has convicted and sentenced one John Sunday Eyo, to life imprisonment for r@ping a 16-year-old girl.

The judgement was delivered on Tuesday, 21 July, 2026, by Hon. Justice Blessing Egwu, who found the defendant guilty.

Reacting to the ruling, Basic Rights Council Initiatives (BRCI), the organization that handled the case, commended the Cross River State Police Command for its diligent investigation and prosecution support, as well as the Honourable Attorney General of Cross River State, Etubom Ededem Ani, and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Okoi Ukam, for their commitment to securing justice in the case.

Also, Mrs. Linda Asuquo, was given special recognition for her dedication throughout the prosecution process, which contributed to the successful conviction.

BRCI appreciated its team and civil society partners for their sustained advocacy and collaborative efforts aimed at safeguarding the rights, protection, and welfare of children across the state.

The organization affirmed its stance against child abuse, stressing that Cross River State has zero tolerance for all forms of violence against children.

The organization also noted that justice for survivors is a shared responsibility, urging government institutions, civil society organization’s, communities, and residents to continue working together to prevent abuse, support survivors, and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice