Court Sentences Three Oyo Students Abductors To Life Imprisonment

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has sentenced three suspects in the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State to life imprisonment.

Three suspects Abdulrazak Umar, Yunusa Musa, and Shamsudin Sani were convicted and sentenced on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The defendants arraigned before Justice Salem Ibrahim of the Federal high Court Abuja, also pleaded guilty to being members of Darul Salam, an affiliate Ansaru, a proscribed terrorist organization.

The first and third defendant Abdulrazak Umar and Shamsudin Sani pleaded guilty to providing training, instructions, and inciting members of their WhatsApp group titled “The oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”

Abdulrazak Umar also pleaded guilty to mining of Gold at streams in Chaza area, Suleja LGA, Niger State without lawful authorization.

The federal government has arraigned the trio over their involvement in the kidnapping of school children and teachers in Oriire local government area of Oyo State, between January and May 2026.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to other charges as it affects them respectively.