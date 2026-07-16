Tragedy In Umahi's House :Mary Habila's Father Asks Police To Stop Probe Of Her Death

The family of the late Mary Habila, a staff member of the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences who was seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works, has formally requested the withdrawal of further investigation into her death and declined an autopsy.

In an affidavit titled “Affidavit of Withdrawal of Case” filed before the High Court of Justice of Ebonyi State, her father, Tanko Habila Wisdom, said the family was not alleging any foul play in her death and wished to proceed with her burial.

According to the affidavit, Mary Habila died on June 27, 2026, in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The deponent stated that before her death, Habila was a staff member of the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences and had been seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works in Mabushi, Abuja, where she served in the Office of the Minister of Works for about three years.

The affidavit further stated that she served as a personal nurse to the Minister of Works and members of his immediate staff.

According to the document, the Minister of Works requested that an autopsy be conducted to ascertain the cause of her death.

However, the family said it would not consent to the procedure.





“While I welcome steps being taken to unravel the cause of my daughter’s death, my family and I will not accept any autopsy on my daughter’s body,” the affidavit stated.

The family also appealed to medical and investigative authorities to leave the deceased’s body and organs intact.

The deponent further requested that no additional investigation be conducted and that the body be released for burial.

“I also wish not to proceed further with the investigation and further request to have my daughter’s body released to me for burial,” the affidavit stated.

The document added that the family would not honour any subsequent invitation from the police or the courts in connection with the matter, maintaining that it does not suspect foul play.

The affidavit further stated that the family’s decision was made voluntarily and without any form of pressure or inducement.

“While reiterating our request for the Nigerian Police to release my daughter’s corpse for burial, I wish to state that I was never induced, coerced or influenced in any way with anything or by anybody to make these depositions, as everything deposed here reflects the sincere wishes of my family and I,” the deponent stated.

The affidavit added that it was sworn for official and record purposes and that its contents were true and correct in accordance with the Oaths Act.

However, the Ebonyi State Police Command has said it will continue its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death despite the family’s objection to an autopsy.

In a statement issued on July 15, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the command received a distress call on June 27 from the Divisional Police Officer, Ohaozara Division, reporting a medical emergency involving Habila at the David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Uburu.

According to the police, the DPO was informed on arrival that Habila had been brought to the hospital dead, after which the Commissioner of Police directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation.

The command said preliminary findings indicated that Habila and a colleague were part of the medical team attached to the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she died in a room within the compound of his residence.

Police said detectives had since visited the scene and obtained statements from relevant persons, adding that arrangements were being made to engage a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and support the ongoing investigation.

While acknowledging the family’s refusal to consent to an autopsy, the command maintained that the examination remained necessary “given the sensitive nature of the case and the imperative of establishing the true cause of death.”

The police added that they were awaiting the attendance of the family or their duly appointed representative, describing their presence as essential for the conduct of the post-mortem examination.

The Ebonyi State Police Command also assured the public that the investigation would be thorough, transparent and impartial, adding that further updates would be provided as the case progresses.



