Man Bags Life Sentence For Killing Friend During Birthday Celebration In Abuja

The FCT Police Command has secured the conviction of Ekang Philip Bassey, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the FCT High Court 25, presided over by Hon. Justice M. S. Idris, for the death of Emeka Nnonifu, which occurred on 6th January, 2024, at a hotel in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.





The defendant was initially charged by the Command with the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death, contrary to Section 220(a) and (b) of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 221 of the same Law, following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into the incident.





The evidence before the Court revealed that the defendant and the deceased were friends. The deceased had organised a birthday celebration which the defendant attended, and a disagreement between both men subsequently escalated into a physical confrontation, culminating in the fatal incident.





During the trial, the Prosecution led evidence establishing that the defendant assaulted the deceased by slapping and pushing him, causing him to fall and strike his head on a concrete surface. The deceased sustained fatal injuries and was subsequently confirmed dead.





In its judgment delivered in Suit No. FCT/HC/CR/330/2024, the Court held that although the unlawful act of the defendant caused the death of the deceased, the requisite intention or knowledge necessary to sustain a conviction under Section 221 of the Penal Code was not established beyond reasonable doubt.





The Court, however, held that the evidence adduced by the Prosecution established that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of the deceased and consequently convicted him of culpable homicide under Section 224 of the Penal Code, sentencing him to life imprisonment.





The FCT Police Command remains steadfast in ensuring that offenders are brought to justice while upholding the rule of law and the constitutional rights of all persons.



