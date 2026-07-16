Army Arrest 24 Illegal Aliens In Lagos

As part of ongoing efforts to rid the 81 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR) of criminal elements, illegal immigrants and other security threats, troops of 65 Battalion have arrested 24 foreign nationals during a coordinated raid on a suspected hideout in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State. The operation was conducted following credible intelligence on the presence of undocumented foreign nationals within the Battalion's AOR.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops of the Battalion, in conjunction with members of the Vigilante Group, raided a secluded fenced compound located at Imokun in the Odo-Noforija/Poka axis of Epe. During the operation, 24 foreign nationals comprising 15 males and 9 females were apprehended.

Preliminary profiling revealed that the suspects are nationals of various West and Central African countries, including Cameroon (10), Togo (6), Côte d’Ivoire (3), Republic of Benin (3), Burkina Faso (1) and Guinea-Bissau (1). Initial investigations were conducted to ascertain the suspects' immigration status, purpose of stay and possible involvement in any unlawful activities. Efforts are also underway to identify and question the owner of the premises to provide further insight into the circumstances surrounding their residence and activities at the location.





The suspects were officially handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Lagos State Command, on 16 July 2026 for further investigation, profiling and necessary administrative action in accordance with extant immigration laws and regulations.





Commending the troops for their professionalism and vigilance, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, charged personnel to sustain the ongoing operations and intensify efforts aimed at denying criminal elements, illegal immigrants and other security threats in the Division's AOR. He further reaffirmed the Division's commitment to supporting relevant security agencies in maintaining peace, security and public safety across the AOR.



