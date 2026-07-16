Court Jails Two Women For Forgery In Lagos

Justice Daniel Osiagor and Justice D.I. Dipeolu of of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, convicted and sentenced Olayiwola Bola Oke and Adijat Adewunmi Adeyinka to three months’ imprisonment each for offences bordering on forgery and the presentation of forged documents.

The defendants were arraigned separately by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one-count charges bordering on forgery, presentation of forged documents and misrepresentation of identity.





The charge against Olayiwola reads “That you, OLAYIWOLA BOLA OKE (female), adult, sometime in 2026, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, forged documents, to wit: Certificate of Occupancy Number 73/73/73/1982F, wherein you misrepresented yourself as one Alhaji Sule Adebodun; Certificate of Occupancy Number 67/67/67/1998F, wherein you misrepresented yourself as one Mrs. Loretta Aiyerina Jibowu; and Certificate of Occupancy Number 84/84/1996R, wherein you misrepresented yourself as one Sulaimon Kayode Olaiya, knowing the same to be false and with intent to defraud, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”





Similarly, the charge against Adeyinka reads: “That you, ADIJAT ADEWUNMI ADEYINKA (female), adult, sometime in 2026, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, presented to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission a forged document, to wit: Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy Number 9/9/1990AG, wherein you misrepresented yourself as one ‘Kudirat Olukotun,’ knowing the same to be false, with the intent that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in the belief that it was genuine, would be induced to allow you to stand as a surety for the bail of Khaled Said Sabeer Muhammad at the Commission, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”





The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.





Following their guilty pleas, prosecution counsel H.U. Kofarnaisa reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered the defendants’ statements and the forged documents as exhibits before the courts.





Kofarnaisa urged the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.





In his judgment, Justice Osiagor convicted Olayiwola and sentenced her to three months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.





Similarly, Justice D.I. Dipeolu convicted Adeyinka and sentenced her to three months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.