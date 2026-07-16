Kogi High Court Denies Issuing Order Deregistering Political Party

A High Court in Kogi has dismissed as false and misleading, a social media report alleging that it ordered the deregistration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).Courts & Judiciary

A statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja by the Court’s Chief Information Officer, Saqeeb Saeed, said it neither handled nor determined any case relating to the registration or deregistration of the party or any other political party in Nigeria.

It noted that the misleading publication was accompanied by photographs of the Chief Judge of Kogi, Josiah Majebi, and former Governor, Yahaya Bello.Africans & Diaspora

It said that the photographs created what it described as a mischievous impression that the purported decision emanated from the high court.Government

The court noted that it would ordinarily not have responded to the publication but deemed it necessary to set the records straight.

It added that the report had the potential to undermine the integrity and dignity of the judiciary.Courts & Judiciary

It urged members of the public, particularly content creators, to verify facts before publishing information capable of misleading the public.

The court warned that the dissemination of false information capable of tarnishing the image of judges and the High Court of Justice or other courts under its administrative control would no longer be tolerated.

It, therefore, urged the public to disregard the social media publication, reaffirming its commitment to dispensing justice fairly, diligently and without fear or favour.

(NAN)







