ADC VP CANDIDATE ROTIMI AMAECHI LOSES MOTHER
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of the beloved mother of Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Vice Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Late Mrs Mary Amaechi, who departed peacefully on Thursday 16th July, 2026. She was 89
Late Mrs. Mary Amaechi was a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace and unity. She was a community women leader and Christian leader, whose belief and faith in God was firm and resolute. She was loved and highly respected in her community, and will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support for those around her and beyond.
Rt Hon. Amaechi and the entire family are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of condolences and love already being shown them during this difficult time.
Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared with the public in due course. The family appreciates the continued thoughts and prayers from friends, supporters, and well-wishers.
RT HON. CHIBUIKE ROTIMI AMAECHI MEDIA OFFICE
THURSDAY JULY 16, 2026