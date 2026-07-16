Rotimi Amaechi Loses Mother









Former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has lost his mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi.





She passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy of faith, strength, and dedication to her family and community.





Her death has attracted condolences from friends, political associates, and well-wishers, who have expressed sympathy with the Amaechi family during this difficult time.







