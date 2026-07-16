Rotimi Amaechi Loses Mother

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has lost his mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi.

She passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy of faith, strength, and dedication to her family and community.

Her death has attracted condolences from friends, political associates, and well-wishers, who have expressed sympathy with the Amaechi family during this difficult time.


 Press Statement by Amaechi's Media Team

ADC VP CANDIDATE ROTIMI AMAECHI LOSES MOTHER

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of the beloved mother of Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Vice Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Late Mrs Mary Amaechi, who departed peacefully on Thursday 16th July, 2026. She was 89

Late Mrs. Mary Amaechi was a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace and unity. She was a community women leader and Christian leader, whose belief and faith in God was firm and resolute. She was loved and highly respected in her community, and will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support for those around her and beyond.

Rt Hon. Amaechi and the entire family are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of condolences and love already being shown them during this difficult time.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared with the public in due course. The family appreciates the continued thoughts and prayers from friends, supporters, and well-wishers.

RT HON. CHIBUIKE ROTIMI AMAECHI MEDIA OFFICE

THURSDAY JULY 16, 2026

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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