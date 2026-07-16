Late Mary Habila Has A Boyfriend, She Was Sick. .David Umahi

David Umahi, Minister of Works, has made fresh revelations about Mary Habila, the nurse who died at the residence.

Habila, an employee of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital in Ebonyi, died at the residence of the Minister in Uburu, Ebonyi State, on June 27.

Her death has sparked a nationwide outrage, with many calling for an independent probe.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Umahi said the deceased was like a daughter to him.

Umahi said Habila had worked closely with him for about three years and was like a daughter to him and his family.

The Minister clarified that Habila was a nurse employed by the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Ebonyi State, and not a physiotherapist.

He said she had been receiving medical treatment for an existing health condition at a Turkish hospital, adding that he personally paid her medical bills.

The Minister said before her death, she spoke with her boyfriend and complained of nose bleeding.

Anita Baaki, a close friend and colleague of Habila, had earlier narrated circumstances leading to her death.

In an affidavit sworn before the Ebonyi State High Court on Wednesday, she recounted the final hours she spent with the deceased.

According to the document, Baaki travelled with Habila and other Ministry Staff from Abuja to Ebonyi on June 24, 2026, for official assignments.

They were reportedly accommodated in separate but adjoining rooms at a staff chalet located within Umahi’s country home in Uburu, Ohaozara LGA.

Baaki stated that she last saw Habila alive on the evening of June 26, after the nurse had returned from having her hair done.

Habila reportedly visited Baaki’s room and complained of exhaustion.

“Mary told me she was tired and wanted to take a shower before sleeping. That was the last time I saw her alive,” the affidavit read.

Baaki said she became concerned the following morning when Habila did not come out of her room as expected.



