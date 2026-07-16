Aisha Achimugu: Court Grants Final Forfeiture Of N4.6b Jewelries, N4.3b Exotic Cars, $50, 000 , N30, 000,000 To Govt

A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting in the Apo, Abuja, has granted the final forfeiture of properties linked to a business woman, Ms Aisha Achimugu to the federal government.

The properties include jewelries worth N4,645,170, 294.9 billion (Fourt Billion, Six Hundred and Forty-Five Million, One Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Naira, Nine Kobo) eleven exotic cars worth N4.293,000, 000 (Four Billion, Two Hundred and Ninety-Three Million Naira), $50, 000( Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) and N30, 000,000 (Thirty Million Naira) cash.

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie granted the order on Thursday, July 16 2026 in a judgment on the application for final forfeiture of the properties by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC