Aisha Achimugu: Court Grants Final Forfeiture Of N4.6b Jewelries, N4.3b Exotic Cars, $50, 000 , N30, 000,000 To Govt

byCKN NEWS -
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A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting in the Apo, Abuja, has granted the final forfeiture of properties linked to a business woman, Ms Aisha Achimugu to the federal government.

The properties include jewelries worth N4,645,170, 294.9 billion (Fourt Billion, Six Hundred and Forty-Five Million, One Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Naira, Nine Kobo) eleven exotic cars worth N4.293,000, 000 (Four Billion, Two Hundred and Ninety-Three Million Naira), $50, 000( Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) and N30, 000,000 (Thirty Million Naira) cash. 

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie granted the order on Thursday, July 16 2026 in a judgment on the application for final forfeiture of the properties by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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