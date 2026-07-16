EFCC Releases Activists Randy Peter, Mama Pee





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released activists Randy Peter and Mama Pee after both honoured an invitation by the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

The activists were released shortly after midnight on Wednesday following several hours of questioning and were asked to return to the commission’s office on Thursday, according to their colleague, Justice Cracks.

Justice Crack, who accompanied the duo to the EFCC headquarters, disclosed the development in a post on X on Wednesday.

Activist Precious Oruche, popularly known as Mama Pee…Photo Credit: X/Morris Monye

“My dear brother, @Peter4Nigeria, and my sister, @MamaPee__ were invited by the @officialEFCC. I personally accompanied them there on the afternoon of 15th July 2026, at about 1:00 p.m. It was a very long day,” Justice Crack said.

He said the activists were eventually allowed to leave the commission’s office after spending about 11 hours there.

“They were eventually released at around 12:00 a.m. and were asked to return the following day, 16th July 2026. For now, everything is fine,” he said.

Justice Cracks also shared a video recorded from the car park of the EFCC headquarters while waiting for the activists.

Earlier on Wednesday, concerns had mounted over the whereabouts of the duo after National Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi’s 2023 campaign photographer, Esther Umoh, revealed that they had yet to leave the commission’s office several hours after honouring the invitation.

“@MamaPee__ and @Peter4Nigeria were invited by the EFCC in Abuja, and as respectful citizens, they honored the invitation today. But as I type this, they are yet to be released by the commission,” Umoh wrote on X.

The prolonged meeting triggered speculation on social media that the activists may have been arrested.

However, Justice Crack later confirmed that both activists had been released and would return to the EFCC headquarters on Thursday as directed by the commission.

The EFCC has yet to publicly disclose the reason for inviting the activists.







