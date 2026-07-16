Six Killed As Gas Truck Explodes At Kogi Army Checkpoint

No fewer than six people were killed on Tuesday night after a gas-laden truck exploded at an Army checkpoint along the Abuja-Lokoja Federal Highway in Kogi State.

The explosion reportedly occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chikara Division, triggering an emergency response by police officers, personnel of the Motor Traffic Division, and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

An eyewitness said that the truck, which was conveying gas cylinders, exploded as it approached the Army checkpoint, igniting a massive fire that spread to other vehicles.

“The driver of the gas truck and his motor boy were burnt to death. The fire also engulfed three other trucks, killing their drivers and motor boys. In all, six people lost their lives in the incident,” the eyewitness said.

The affected trucks, bearing registration numbers from Jigawa State, Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory, were destroyed in the inferno.

The victims’ remains were evacuated to the General Hospital, Abaji, while the burnt vehicles were cleared from the highway to restore the free flow of traffic.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the Kogi State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Salisu Oyiza Afusat, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment as of the time of filing this report.







