Tinubu Condemns South Africa Xenophobic Attacks

President Tinubu has again condemned the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying the country should be reminded that the freedom it currently enjoys is the result of the sacrifices and liberation efforts of African countries, including Nigeria.





Many African nationals have been forced out of South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks, and anti-immigrant protests.





While speaking on Sunday in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, informed the African leaders that the Nigerian government had “already evacuated over 1490 of its citizens from harm’s way in seven batches and is prepared to engage further on this matter”.





“Nigeria condemns, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on its citizens and other Africans in the Republic of South Africa.





As already stated by His Excellency, the President of Ghana, ECOWAS should present a united voice in this condemnation and table the matter before the next session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.





This would send a clear message that this type of intolerance is totally unacceptable under any guise. South Africa should be reminded that the freedom it currently enjoys is the result of the sacrifices and liberation efforts of African countries, including Nigeria.” President Tinubu said