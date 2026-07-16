16-year-old Nigerian Boy Dies After Entering Lake In UK

Police have named a 16-year-old boy who d!ed after getting into difficulty in a lake in Lincoln, United Kingdom.

Iretomiwa Abiodun Micheal, also known as Tomiwa, was rescued from Swanholme Lakes on 9 July, 2026 and d!ed later in hospital, Lincolnshire Police said in a statement on Friday, July 17.

Lincolnshire Police received a call at around 5:48pm reporting a concern for safety at the popular lake location.

Emergency services, including Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and the East Midlands Ambulance Service, attended the scene to rescue the boy.

Despite initial signs of response to treatment at the location, he sadly passed away at the hospital at 8:50pm with his parents by his side.

Police have announced that a file will be passed to the coroner for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

In the statement issued by Lincolnshire Police, Tomiwa’s parents, Abiodun and Tope Micheal, described him as a “vibrant, energetic and unforgettable young man whose presence illuminated every space he entered”.

“His laughter, warmth and joyful spirit touched countless lives,” they added.

Tomiwa was the eldest of four brothers and was described as a “protector” and “constant source of encouragement”.

“His younger brothers adored him and he cared for them with tenderness, always making them smile and supporting them in every way,” his parents said.

The parents said Tomiwa, who played for Greenbank FC and Lincoln City FC, was a “social butterfly” who always made friends.

“He consistently sought the good of others and uplifted those around him,” they said.

“His home was filled with laughter because of his unique spirit, infectious joy and generous heart.”

Tomiwa was also an active member of the church youth ministry.

“Tomiwa leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, discipline, joy and compassion. Though his life was short, it was profoundly impactful,” his parents said.

“He leaves a lasting example for his brothers, comfort for his parents and cherished memories for everyone who knew him.

“Tomiwa will forever remain in our heart.”