Spain Wins 2026 World Cup, Ourclass Lionel Messi's Argentina

Spain were crowned World Cup champions for the second time in their history after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ferran Torres' clinical finish in the extra period ended a tightly contested final, giving Luis de la Fuente's Roja their first World Cup triumph since 2010 and completing a historic Euro-World Cup double.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time on Sunday evening to claim their second World Cup title, with Ferran Torres' clinical finish in the 105th minute proving decisive in this championship battle. Both sides created opportunities but found Emiliano Martinez and Unai Simon equal to their efforts, with the Argentina goalkeeper producing a series of brilliant saves to keep the match alive.

The deadlock was finally broken in extra time when Nico Williams' intelligent header found Ferran Torres perfectly positioned to strike a clinical finish past Martinez, giving Spain the breakthrough they had been seeking throughout the final encounter.

The victory represents a remarkable achievement for Spain under Luis de la Fuente, who guided the European champions to complete the Euro 2024-World Cup 2026 double—a feat not accomplished since Spain's golden generation in 2008-2010. Argentina's bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups fell short in a World Cup final that demonstrated the evolving nature of modern tournament football. While Lionel Messi's quest for a second World Cup crown ended in heartbreak, Spain's triumph sends them into football history as worthy successors to their illustrious predecessors.



