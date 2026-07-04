Tanimola: The Deceased Named In Alleged Fake Presidential Council Saga





Tanimola is the Yoruba word for ‘Who knows tomorrow?’ And because no one knows tomorrow, Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola probably did not know he would no longer be around when the allegations against him broke the internet.

Until this week, the name Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola meant little outside a small circle of associates. But after the Presidency identified the late Tanimola as the man Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi allegedly told investigators helped him obtain the appointment letter as the Director General of the phantom Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) now under scrutiny, attention shifted to the man whose death has left a most critical link beyond the reach of investigators.

Among those pictured with him are former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd); billionaire businessmen Tony Elumelu and Abdulsamad Rabiu; three former Inspectors-General of Police—Mike Okiro, Solomon Arase and Kayode Egbetokun— Philanthropist Arthur Eze; Deputy Governor of Lagos and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Engr. Obafemi Hamzat, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and so on.

The photographs, taken at different occasions over time, portray a man who appeared to enjoy access to Nigeria’s political and public leadership. While the images do not, by themselves, suggest any connection between the personalities or show they knew about the activities now under investigation, they have intensified public curiosity about Tanimola’s identity, background and influence.

Gbajabiamila had issued a disclaimer, dismissing the existence of the council, but Adeyemi, in a press conference on Thursday, June 25, countered the disclaimer, describing it as “a cloud of public misrepresentation, institutional denial and a deliberate attempt to silence legitimate questions that concern matters of national interest.”

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up an independent investigative panel to, among others, compel the Chief of Staff to produce all the official documents he has signed since assumption of office for forensic analysis, review budgetary references and institutional records, investigate alleged assassination attempts on his life and compel Gbajabiamila to step aside pending the outcome of the probe.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency tagged Adeyemi a “con artist,” adding that a criminal charge had been filed against him after a police investigation.

However, the statement was silent on the inclusion of the disputed council in the 2026 budget with an allocation of N1.3 billion; an alleged sum of N400 million Adeyemi claimed to have paid Gbajabiamila by proxy to facilitate his appointment, with a balance of N200 million, and 48 per cent of the council’s N27 billion take-off grant allegedly demanded by the former Speaker.

According to the Presidency, during police interrogation following his arrest in October 2025, Adeyemi allegedly told investigators that Tanimola was the person who helped him procure the appointment letter he relied upon to present himself as Director-General of the purported council.

Investigators, however, were unable to question Tanimola. His death has left detectives without the opportunity to question a witness Adeyemi allegedly identified as the source of the controversial appointment letter. The Presidency said police efforts to trace him revealed that he had died in a fire incident at Kachi Hotel in Utako, Abuja, on October 22, 2025—five days before Adeyemi’s arrest.

It added that investigators verified his death through visits to the hospital where his body was deposited, interviews with his relatives, the hotel proprietor and records relating to his burial.

Aside from these disclosures, very little has been made public about Tanimola but sources said that he was laid to rest after a funeral service at Saint Mathew Anglican Church, Maitama, Abuja, on November 8, 2025.

The Presidency did not disclose his occupation, official affiliation or explain how he allegedly became involved in procuring the disputed appointment letter. Equally unclear is the nature of his relationship with Adeyemi, why Adeyemi identified him during police interrogation, or whether investigators recovered any documentary or digital evidence linking Tanimola to the alleged forgery before his death.





Public records also provide little information about him before his name surfaced in the Presidency’s account of the investigation. That information gap has become even more striking with the emergence of photographs showing Tanimola alongside high-profile political leaders and public officials.





The images suggest he moved within influential circles and attended events where he had access to prominent personalities. As far as the controversy is concerned, the salient questions are: who exactly was Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola? What role, if any, did he play in the events leading to the creation of the disputed appointment letter? How did he come to enjoy apparent access to senior political figures? Was there independent evidence corroborating Adeyemi’s claim about his alleged involvement?





For now, those questions remain unanswered.





As the criminal proceedings against Adeyemi continue, the late Tanimola remains one of the most intriguing and elusive figures in a controversy that has drawn national attention.





This is not because he has been accused in court, but because the Presidency itself identified him as a key figure in the chain of events surrounding what analysts have described as one of the most controversial impersonation cases in Nigeria’s public office.

More questions over phantom council





A scrutiny of the statement, as well as insights from senior retired civil servants and civil society organisations, raised more critical questions bordering on public accountability, transparency and institutional integrity.





The council was captured in the budget as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council/Presidential Economic Advisory Council, creating a semblance of the PEAC constituted by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





The council’s website www.pfipc.gov.ng has been inactive, but its mandate is described on its Instagram page as “Facilitating global partnerships & foreign investment into Nigeria,” a similar responsibility the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission performs.





There are also questions over how the council, whose existence the Chief of Staff denied in an October 2025 response to the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s inquiry, still made it to the 2026 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly by the president two months later. President Tinubu presented a N58.18 trillion budget to the Senate on December 19, 2025.





The Senate did not pass the budget until April 5, 2026, more than three months after it was submitted, raising concerns over who defended the allocation of the council before the appropriation committees of both chambers and how it scaled through.





The National Assembly has not spoken on the matter and it is yet to respond to Daily Trust’s inquiries since last weekend.





A former federal permanent secretary and the National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said though the public service is not as organized as it was when he left a long time ago, it sounds incredible that a controversial council scaled through from establishment to processing it through the national budget and develop to a point where it engaged in activities under the nose of the presidency.





He said, “What I believe is somebody somewhere along the line has colluded with whoever is being suspected and that there have been violations of key procedural, structural and institutional requirements to monitor and police both the integrity of the Presidency as well as public funds.





“It is impossible for a perfect stranger to walk into the Presidency, acquire offices, acquire space within the budget, acquire funding, give it a name, engage in activities to the point where he draws attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidency and security agencies.





“It’s just not possible. Somebody has either colluded with this gentleman or somebody has dropped the ball so badly that just simply saying this man is an imposter is not enough. We need to find out who allowed this degree of access to sensitive government institutions and processes and funding. We need to find out. It is not enough to say the man is an imposter. He had collaborators from within. Who are they? We need to know.”





The Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the Presidency provided a detailed account of why it believes Adeyemi operated a fictitious agency and committed acts of forgery and impersonation, but evaded some allegations against the Chief of Staff.





“It leaves unresolved the specific allegations that the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, demanded or received kickbacks in connection with the purported appointment. Discrediting the accuser, even if justified, does not by itself resolve the substance of those allegations.





“The statement also does not indicate that any independent inquiry was conducted into the allegations against the Chief of Staff or explain whether investigators examined those claims separately from the criminal case against Adeyemi,” he stated.





Debo Adeniran of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) also maintained that the circumstances surrounding the alleged council raised serious questions that required official explanation.





“For somebody to have established an office in the Federal Secretariat, had its budget included in the national budget worth N1.3bn, use official letterhead and maintain a bank account with the Central Bank, that should have alarmed everybody in government. Without an insider hand, such a level of fraud wouldn’t have been possible.





“We should know those who have been benefiting from the operation of the agency. Those who facilitated the engagements should also be called to question. What convinced the EFCC chairman to attend to him? What role did Gbajabiamila play? Who confirmed to diplomats that Prince Adeyemi was genuinely appointed by the government? These are questions that must be answered,” he said.





A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Austin Iwar, shared similar concerns, seeking answers to how the council was formed, “was there a presidential directive and is it gazetted?





“Any organisation formed will be gazetted. If it is gazetted, there is no way someone claiming to be occupying it will have offices in the Federal Secretariat without the Presidency’s knowledge.





“How did the agency get an office with the staff at the Federal Secretariat? How did it get its budget into the national budget? These are the fundamental questions we should be asking,” Iwar added.





In an article he wrote on the issue, a veteran journalist, Etim Etim, described Onanuga’s statement as “a brilliant effort to protect the Presidency and the Chief of Staff from the scandal, but many questions remained unanswered.”





He also wondered how Adeyemi was able to secure office accommodation at the Federal Secretariat and operate for that long, interacting and meeting with other federal agencies, if he did not have the support of some people in the Presidency.





“Two, Adeyemi had also visited the chairman of the EFCC and other senior government officials, and even made a diplomatic request to the US government to facilitate visa application for his staff. He also summoned ambassadors and received foreign delegation from Thailand. Clearly, Adeyemi had the support and backing of some senior people in this government.





“Three, How was Adeyemi’s fictitious agency allocated N1.3 billion in the 2026 Budget? How did this escape the scrutiny of the relevant National Assembly Committee? Four, how was Adeyemi able to open many accounts with the CBN and several commercial banks in the name of the fictitious agency? Did the banks perform the required KYC (Know your customers) due diligence?





“In his additional statement to the police, Adeyemi Mathew alleged that he was appointed by the Chief of Staff after he had paid a bribe of N400 million out of the agreed N600 million. In addition, the CoS also allegedly demanded [almost] half the N27.4 billion takeoff grant the fake agency was to receive. Adeyemi also told the police that a certain Tanimola Babatunde who was the intermediary between him and Gbajabiamila had died mysteriously in a hotel fire accident in October. But the chief of staff has denied all the allegations, and announced himself the whistleblower in the case.





“In other words, the Chief of Staff is essentially saying that Adeyemi was only trying to implicate him. The truth will only come out after the police, the DSS and even the EFCC have conducted detailed and thorough investigations. For now, Nigerians are wondering how a conman could have operated inside the heart of the Presidency for that long without a trace,” he wrote.





Etim noted that the strangeness of the scandal, its scope of depravity and huge amounts involved are enough to bring down a government in saner societies.

Waiver to recruit 300 staff members

The Cable reports that the federal government granted a waiver to the controversial council to recruit 300 staff members in August 2025.

Mimi Abu, director, organisation design and development, in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, conveyed the government’s approval for recruitment in a letter dated August 7, 2025.

The waiver was necessary because of the federal government’s embargo on general civil service recruitment.

In the two-page letter conveying the waiver, which was copied to the office of the secretary-general of the federation, Abu said the PFIPC had been approved to recruit 10 directors on grade level (GL) 17 and 20 assistant directors on GL15.

There was also approval for the recruitment of 44 administrative officers, with 20 on GL08, 15 on GL09, four on GL12 and five on GL14.

“This approval is based on and limited to the 2025 Approved Establishment position of the Agency, which covers the proposed recruitment,” Abu wrote in the letter.

“You are please advised to: (a) obtain the clearance of the Budget Office of the Federation in line with the provisions of the extant circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation before the recruitment; (b) adhere to extant rules including the Federal Character principle while filling the vacancies; and (c) ensure that 5% of the recruitment is allocated to persons living with disabilities.





“Kindly note that: (a) on no account should the approval be varied or exceeded, in order not to increase the personnel costs unduly; (b) the officials of this office are required to be present during the exercise to ensure compliance with the waiver; and (c) the list of candidates who are successful in the engagement exercise should be forwarded to this Office for record purposes.”





However, the Director Press at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, told Daily Trust that no funds had been released to the PFIPC.





“You know the PFIPC was included in the 2026 budget and we have not started implementing 2026 budget yet. For now it is still 2025 budget that we are operating. So no funds have been released to them,” he said.









Who is Adeyemi?





Based on information on his Facebook page, Adeyemi hails from Ogbomoso in Oyo State. He attended Anglican Grammar School, Igabara, Oke Ondo State finished in 2006. He then proceeded to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, until 2011. He also claimed to have attended the University of Western Ontario from September 9, 2011 to January 11, 2014. Though he didn’t mention the course(s) he studied, he described himself as “a man of many parts, an astute administrator and financial wizard.”





There are also photos of him on Facebook meeting with top government officials, diplomats, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye.





Adeyemi, in his capacity as the council’s ‘DG,’ had official engagements with heads of some government agencies and global partners, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and the China Investment Business Development Commission (CIBDC).





On September 4, 2025, he announced a partnership with the EFCC to drive foreign direct investment into the country during a visit to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja alongside his team. He was received by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.





The same month, he also led his team to the NERC office to brief the Commission on the upcoming World Investment Summit. He was welcomed by the Commissioner for Corporate Services, Mr. Nathan Shatti, who emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration.





In June 2025, Adeyemi received a “high-powered delegation” from the CIBDC led by its Chairman Daniel Zhang, during which they discussed the establishment of the Nigeria-China Investment Group, a new bilateral platform that will be co-owned by Nigerian and Chinese stakeholders.





Adeyemi, in 2017, claimed to have been elected President-General of the World Youth Organisation (WYO), purportedly affiliated to the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland. Onanuga flagged the organisation as fake in the statement. Checks by Daily Trust also showed that the WYO does not exist.





Speaking to Premium Times on Thursday, Adeyemi denied wrongdoing in the running of the council, saying the presidency was only trying to silence him





“You know the government we have. They are just playing a defence mechanism to shut me up. My organisation was set up in 2024. They are now after my life. I have gone into hiding. I’m underground. I don’t consider myself safe,” he said.









Details of charge against Adeyemi





The police have filed an eight-count charge bordering on allegedly forgery and impersonation against Adeyemi and two others simply identified as Femi and Anu. He is expected to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 27.





In the charge sheet seen by TheCable, the surnames of the two other defendants, who are at large, were stated as “unknown”.





The charges were filed by Wisdom Madaki, legal prosecuting counsel at the Directorate of Legal Services, Force headquarters in Abuja. The police accused Adeyemi and the two other suspects of forging presidential letterheads.





The charge read in part, “That you Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew ‘M’ 38 years of 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi surname unknown and Anu surname unknown now at large, on or about 8th day of March, 2024 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a felony to wit forgery and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) (c) of Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria.





“That you Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew ‘M’ 38 years of 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi surname unknown and Anu surname unknown now at large, on or about 8th day of March, 2024 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court forged appointment letter purported to have been appointed by his Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President Federal Republic of Nigeria and signed by Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) (c) of Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria.





“That you Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew ‘M’ 38 years of 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi surname unknown and Anu surname unknown at large, on or about 8th day of March, 2024 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court forged request for collaboration with the Ministry of the Area of Land requisition and offices across the 36 state of the Federation purported to have been issued from state House Abuja Nigeria and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) (c) of Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria.





“That you Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew ‘M’ 38 years of 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi surname unknown and Anu surname unknown nown at large, on or about 8th day of March, 2024 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court forged request for approval of Staff Accounts status purported to have been issued from state House Abuja Nigeria and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) (c) of Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria.





“That you Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew ‘M’ 38 years of 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi surname unknown and Anu surname unknown now at large, on or about 8th day of March, 2024 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court forged conveyance approval Re-Take off Presidential Economic Advisory Council / Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, purported to emanates from State House Abuja and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) (c) of Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria.”





Staff of ‘fake’ agency speak





PREMIUM TIMES quoted a police investigation report alleging that Adeyemi forged several letters of approval and letter-headed paper, including one he used to request the deployment of accountants and auditors from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).





The online newspaper cited statements made by three senior civil servants whom the OAGF deployed to work at the PFIPC.





In their separate statements, written at the police headquarters on 10 November 2025, they described their work at the agency, their encounters with Adeyemi, and what they thought of the agency.





In a letter dated 4 April 2025, Mr Adeyemi, using PFIPC letter-headed paper, wrote to the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), requesting staff to fill five vacancies, including a Principal Accountant, Accountant I, Principal Auditor, Senior Auditor, and Auditor I.





“Kindly note that the office has the requirement(s)/conditions of self-accounting status according to FR1602(2009),” parts of the letter he signed, reads.





In another letter on the same date, Adeyemi wrote to the Accountant General of the Federation, requesting the deployment of Ogaba Harry and Esther Orji from the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President (OCEAP) to the PFIPC.





“We are aware that there is a need to formally deploy (post) them for the purpose of records and documentation,” he said.





The three civil servants deployed are: Ojo Victor, 55, an Assistant Chief Accountant (ACA) in the accounts department; Omeh Amarachukwu, 40, an internal auditor; and Wakili Saidu, 45, also in the audit department.





In their separate statements, the three civil servants said they printed and took their posting letters to Adeyemi on 1 September 2025. He received the letters and asked them to resume a week later on 8 September 2025.





When they resumed, they were given an open office to share, they said. But they were never assigned any tasks or given any documentation, as they had expected.





“We are three officers posted at the same time, and when we resumed on 8 September, the three of us were given an open office that the three of us were sitting down without doing anything,” said Victor.





“Since then, there has been no correspondence between me and the DG,” Saidu wrote.





Victor also wrote that: “I have not been documented, and no schedule has been given to me since my assumption, which I find very strange.”





Amarachukwu said the officials have made complaints, hoping to get another posting, but it never came.





“I only go to work once in a week, the reason being that we have nothing doing since we were posted there,” he said.





Victor said he went to the office once or twice a week “just to show our face in the office because there was no assignment or schedule to any of us to do.”





Saidu said he reported for work three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.





However, all three of them said they had never heard of the agency before their posting there.





“I have never heard of that agency until I saw my name posted to the agency,” Saidu said.





“I have not heard about the organisation before until my posting introduction came out on 28 August 2025,” Victor stated.









A visit to federal secretariat





A visit by our reporter to the second floor of the Federal Secretariat Phase III in Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday did not reveal the presence of the office of the council. After spending several hours on both visits and making enquiries, our reporter could not locate the office, while several staff members interviewed said they were unaware of its existence. However, offices belonging to the Special Advisers to the President, the Office of the Coordinator for Livestock Development, and the Special Adviser on Climate Change were identified on the floor.





Further checks showed that the directory board mounted at the lobby of the second floor did not list the council among the offices occupying the floor.





A staff member, who previously handled office allocations in one of the phases of the Federal Secretariat, told our correspondent that he could not recall any office allocated to the council in the building.





Another staff member, who also declined to be named, said the second floor of Phase III has traditionally been used to accommodate newly created offices under the Presidency. Our reporter also observed that the latter section of the Phase III complex is occupied from ground up to the 11th floor by the Federal Ministry of Health









CSOs call for independent investigation





Nwaguma urged the President to order “an independent, transparent and impartial investigation” into all the allegations with a view to getting to the root of the matter, insisting that is the only way to gain public confidence.





He said, “Such an inquiry should review all relevant documents, communications and financial records, determine whether any public officials facilitated the activities of the alleged fake agency, and establish accountability wherever the evidence leads. This approach would protect innocent officials from unfounded accusations while ensuring that credible allegations of corruption or abuse of office are not left unanswered.”





Adeniran asked the federal government to probe the disputed council transparently rather than dismiss the allegations or defend those implicated.





“I said we expected the government not to defend the allegation but to swing into action and investigate the matter. It doesn’t matter what the government thinks of itself. It should not think that everybody in its employment is innocent.





Adeniran also urged civil society organisations and the media to remain vigilant in scrutinising public institutions.





“Every hand should be on deck to ensure that such a crime is no longer perpetrated within our society. Whatever has been accumulated through fraudulent practices should be recovered, and those responsible should face the consequences. If there are no consequences, others will still do it,” he added.





Iwar, a retired AIG, contended that the police or the Attorney-General of the Federation, not the Presidency, should disclose those to be charged.





“The Presidency cannot tell us about a case that has been charged to court. The Presidency doesn’t have that mandate; it should be the Ministry of Justice or the police,” he stated.





The Chairman of the Gombe Network of Civil Society Organisations and General Secretary of the Northern Conference of Civil Society, Ibrahim Yusuf, said the government should ensure a transparent investigation into the council to restore public confidence and address questions surrounding its existence.





“If this government is serious about fighting corruption, there should be a platform where credible people of integrity from civil society, government and other stakeholders are involved in the investigation. If only the anti-graft agencies investigate this matter, I don’t think citizens will appreciate the outcome,” he said.





Yusuf argued that government agencies should only be created through due process and made known to the public. “When you have to establish an agency of government, there are processes that need to be followed. When that process is followed, a lot of citizens will be aware and they will know the functions and the structures of the agency. But looking at the name of the agency, a lot of Nigerians are not even aware of what it is all about,” he stated.









NDC demands Gbajabiamila’s sack





The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded the immediate removal of Gbajabiamila over the allegations of institutionalised corruption, fraudulent sale of appointments and the operation of a multi-billion naira “phantom” federal agency.





In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC alleged that the fictitious council was used as a front to siphon public funds with the facilitation of the Chief of Staff, raising fundamental questions regarding transparency and accountability within the current administration.





The opposition party said despite the Presidency disclaimer of the PFIPC, the agency secured allocation in the 2026 federal budget. It also questioned how a non-existent entity managed to bypass stringent banking regulations to open multiple high-level accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), including a Treasury Single Account (TSA) and a domiciliary account.





The statement said, “For even an individual to open a domiciliary account, stringent documentation is required. How then was a fictitious agency able to open such accounts without the necessary documentation? Did the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation knowingly process forged documents?”





The party also expressed bewilderment over claims that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation approved 314 staff positions for the unrecognized agency, questioning whether major administrative decisions were systematically bypassing the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).





According to the NDC, the scandal took a more severe turn with allegations regarding the monetisation of public offices. It highlighted the death of Tanimola, who allegedly acted as the intermediary between Adeyemi and Gbajabiamila.





The party demanded the sack of Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff to prevent conflict of interest and ensure an unbiased probe, the immediate constitution of an independent panel by President Tinubu to review the PFIPC’s operations, budget allocations, and bank accounts.

Daily Trust