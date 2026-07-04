Bandits Kill Former Benue State SSG

David Salifu, a former secretary to the Benue state government (SSG), has died from gunshot injuries sustained in an attack by suspected bandits along the Wukari–Biam–Makurdi road in Taraba state.

Tersoo Kula, chief press secretary (CPS) to Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, confirmed the development to TheCable on Friday.

Kula said Salifu, who served as SSG under the administration of Gabriel Suswam, was a lecturer with the Federal University Wukari in Taraba state.

“He was a lecturer with the Federal University of Wukari. He was shot on the Wukari-Zaki Biam road in Taraba state by people who wanted to kidnap him,” the CPS said.

“After he escaped with gunshot wounds, he was rushed to Benue for treatment in the hospital, where he later gave up the ghost.”

In a condolence message, Serumun Deborah, the incumbent SSG, described Salifu as “an exceptional public servant, an accomplished scholar, and an astute administrator whose contributions to the growth and development of Benue state will remain indelible.”

She said Salifu distinguished himself through “diligence, integrity, intellectual depth, and an unwavering commitment” to the advancement of the state during his time in office.

“Beyond public service, Prof. Salifu was a man of learning who inspired generations through scholarship, mentorship, and exemplary leadership. His life reflected the virtues of discipline, humility, patriotism, and selfless service,” the statement reads.

“He deployed his knowledge and experience in the service of humanity, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire present and future generations.

“His passing is not only a great loss to his immediate family but also to Benue State, the academic community, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“We mourn a distinguished son whose wisdom, counsel, and service enriched our State and our nation.”



