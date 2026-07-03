Ex-G4S Guard Jailed After Stealing £117,200 From UK Bank

A former G4S security guard has been sentenced to 40 months (3 years and 4 months) in prison after admitting to an audacious fraud that saw him walk out of a Santander bank branch in Brixton, South London, with more than £117,000 in cash before fleeing to Ghana.





The defendant, Kwabena Kissi, 40, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at Snaresbrook Crown Court, bringing to an end a case that captured widespread public attention because of the simplicity and boldness of the scheme.





According to evidence presented in court, the incident occurred on July 5, 2022.





Although he no longer worked for G4S, Kissi allegedly wore his old company security uniform, along with a helmet with the visor lowered and a face mask, to make himself appear to be an authorised cash collection officer.





Court proceedings heard that bank employees at the Santander branch in Brixton believed he was the legitimate security courier assigned to collect cash that day.





Trusting his appearance and familiarity with standard procedures, staff reportedly granted him access to a secure back office, where they handed over £117,200 in cash packed inside security bags.





CCTV footage shown in court allegedly captured Kissi calmly leaving the bank carrying the money inside a large security briefcase.





He was later seen changing his clothes and walking away with the cash concealed inside a black bin bag before ordering an Uber and leaving the area.





The fraud was only uncovered when the real G4S security courier arrived shortly afterward to carry out the scheduled cash collection.





By then, Kissi had already disappeared.





The following day, he boarded a flight to Accra, Ghana, reportedly telling authorities he needed to care for his terminally ill mother.





He remained in Ghana for nearly four years.





Despite the carefully planned deception, investigators say Kissi made one critical error.





Police discovered that he had booked the getaway Uber using his real name and personal phone number, creating an important trail of evidence for detectives.





When he eventually returned to the United Kingdom on March 26, 2026, officers from the Metropolitan Police Flying Squad were waiting.





He was arrested immediately after stepping off his flight at Gatwick Airport.





According to investigators, an even more surprising discovery followed.





Kissi was reportedly still carrying the same mobile phone he had used to book the getaway Uber nearly four years earlier, further strengthening the evidence linking him to the offence.





During sentencing at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Judge Rosa Dean observed that Kissi had exploited his inside knowledge gained during his previous employment with G4S to execute the fraud.





The judge also noted that it was fortunate no innocent Santander employees were subjected to disciplinary action after being deceived by the elaborate impersonation.





Kissi was sentenced to 40 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation.





The case has become a striking example of how insider knowledge can be exploited to commit sophisticated financial crimes.





It also demonstrates the role of digital evidence in modern criminal investigations, with something as simple as a ride-hailing booking and an old mobile phone helping investigators trace a suspect years after the offence.





As the case concludes, it serves as a reminder that even carefully planned crimes can leave behind digital footprints that ultimately lead investigators to those responsible.





What are your thoughts on this extraordinary fraud case? Share your views respectfully in the comments.





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