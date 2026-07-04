NUC Approves Unbundling Of Mass Communication Into Five Programmes At UNN

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the unbundling of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria into five new undergraduate programmes with effect from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The newly approved programmes, to be offered on a full-time basis, include B.Sc. Advertising, B.Sc. Broadcasting, B.Sc. Development Communication Studies, B.Sc. Journalism and Media Studies, and B.Sc. Public Relations.

The approval was conveyed in an official communication dated June 19, 2026, and signed on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu.

The decision follows a comprehensive resource verification visit conducted by a panel of experts to assess the human and material capacity available for the proposed programmes.

According to the Commission, the approval strictly applies to full-time mode of delivery, noting that any plans to introduce part-time or postgraduate components for these programmes would require further notification and approval from the NUC.

The Commission also emphasized that the programmes should retain their approved titles and nomenclature, adding that any modifications would be subject to regulatory clearance.

The development marks a major win for staff and students of the Department of Mass Communication.

The Head, Department of Mass Communication, Prof. Michael Ukonu expressed the gratitude of the department to the Vice-Chancellor for his support throughout the resource verification exercise. He also expressed thanks to the Director of Academic Planning, Prof. Anthony Attama for guiding the department throughout the process.

"As we celebrate this significant achievement, the Department looks forward to the continued support of the University Management and other stakeholders as we progress towards our ultimate goal of attaining Faculty status, the logical culmination of the unbundling exercise", Prof. Ukonu said.

The Head of Department said that the unbundling will further strengthen the academic excellence the department is known for and align the programmes with the world-class standards and transformational vision that define the present leadership of the University of Nigeria.