How Hoodlums Extort Motorists, Smash Cars And Demand ‘Settlement’ Along Lekki-Epe Expressway

For thousands of Lagos residents, the Lekki-Epe Expressway is more than just a major highway—it is the lifeline connecting homes, businesses, schools, tourist destinations and commercial hubs across the rapidly expanding Lekki Peninsula.

But beneath the skyline of luxury estates, shopping malls and high-rise developments, a growing security concern is leaving many motorists living in fear.

Despite repeated government crackdowns and multiple arrests in recent months, residents say hoodlums popularly known as "area boys," "agberos,"or "Omotaku" continue to terrorise motorists along the corridor, allegedly extorting money, damaging vehicles and threatening anyone who refuses to comply.

According to findings published, several sections of the Lekki-Epe Expressway have become notorious extortion points where motorists are allegedly compelled to hand over cash before being allowed to continue their journey peacefully.





The reported hotspots include:

Marwa Bus Stop

Victoria Garden City (VGC)

Ikota

Ilaje

Abraham Adesanya

Freedom Way

Residents say the hoodlums are especially active during morning and evening rush hours, when heavy traffic leaves vehicles trapped for long periods.

Victims allege that motorists are routinely approached with a simple demand:

"Owo da?" A Yoruba phrase meaning, "Where is the money?"

Many drivers reportedly keep ₦500 and ₦1,000 notes ready before reaching these locations to avoid confrontation.

Residents claim the hoodlums deliberately create traffic bottlenecks by rolling discarded tyres and debris onto the roadway or blocking legal U-turns.

The resulting congestion forces vehicles to slow down or stop completely, creating ideal conditions for extortion.

Drivers who refuse to pay reportedly risk having their vehicles attacked with:

Stones

Sticks

Fists

Machetes

Victims say windscreens, mirrors and vehicle body panels have been damaged during these confrontations.

Even worse, motorists whose vehicles develop mechanical faults or become involved in minor accidents reportedly find themselves surrounded by groups demanding what they describe as "settlement."

Some victims allege they have been forced to surrender tens or even hundreds of thousands of naira before being allowed to continue.

When visited the VGC bridge currently under construction, journalists observed hoodlums openly operating beneath the overhead bridge.

Although tyres seen in a viral social media video had been removed, the alleged extortion activities reportedly continued.

Private vehicles travelling toward Ikota or making U-turns beneath the bridge were allegedly singled out while commercial buses received little attention.

According to the report, hoodlums also appeared to station lookouts nearby to monitor for police officers or anyone attempting to take photographs or record videos.

The men allegedly demanded to inspect the images and questioned whether the journalist had been sent by the Lagos State Government to gather evidence against them.

Only after accepting an explanation that the photographs were for an architectural project did they reportedly allow the journalist to leave.

Residents living along the corridor say the problem has persisted for years.

An Ikota resident, James Ugbede, alleged that drivers who refuse to pay frequently have their vehicles damaged.

Another resident, identified simply as Mrs. Funke, said motorists whose vehicles break down become easy targets.

She claimed some hoodlums demand at least ₦10,000 before allowing stranded drivers to seek assistance.

She also alleged that drug abuse among some of the hoodlums has worsened the situation, describing the corridor as increasingly unsafe.

An e-hailing driver, Edward Anyaele, alleged that hoodlums deliberately destroy sections of roads at night to create illegal U-turns where they later extort motorists.

A software developer, Solomon Muoka, recounted an encounter in which he allegedly refused to pay after hoodlums blocked the road.

He further alleged that some authorities were aware of the activities, although these claims have not been independently verified.

The menace has reportedly affected several well-known public figures.

Afrobeats artiste Mavo (Marvin Ukanigbe) shared footage showing suspected hoodlums surrounding his Prado SUV after he allegedly refused to give them money.

One of the suspects was seen throwing a stone at the vehicle while others reportedly pelted it with objects.

Content creator Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) also shared a livestream showing a hoodlum allegedly throwing a stone at his vehicle while he was caught in traffic.

His emotional reaction quickly went viral online.

Similarly, skit maker Samuel Banks alleged that hoodlums damaged his vehicle after he refused to comply with their demands.

According to him, it was the third time his vehicles had allegedly been attacked in similar circumstances.

The Lagos State Government has repeatedly announced enforcement operations targeting hoodlums operating along the Lekki corridor.

In March, authorities confirmed the arrest of 25 suspected Omotaku accused of harassing motorists.

In April, following another viral video showing machete-wielding hoodlums intimidating road users, the Lagos State Police Command launched a sting operation around the Chisco and Osapa Bus Stop axis.





The operation reportedly led to the arrest of several suspects.





The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, assured residents that enforcement operations would continue and that public safety remained a priority.





The police also stated at the time that the situation was under control and urged residents to remain calm.





Despite repeated arrests, many residents say the hoodlums quickly return to the roads.





Community members argue that short-term crackdowns alone are not enough and are calling for sustained law enforcement, increased patrols, intelligence-driven operations and stronger prosecution of offenders.

As one of Nigeria's busiest economic corridors, many believe the Lekki-Epe Expressway should be a safe route for commuters—not a place where motorists fear extortion, intimidation or violence.

The situation continues to raise important questions about public safety, law enforcement and the protection of road users in one of Lagos' fastest-growing districts.

Source : Crime HQ