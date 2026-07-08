Stop Rehabilitation Of " Repentant " Boko Haram..Senate Tells FG





The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to immediately end the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members, expressing concerns that the programme could undermine national security and justice for victims of terrorism.

The resolution followed a motion by lawmakers, who argued that many communities devastated by insurgency are yet to recover, while families who lost loved ones continue to demand justice. Senators maintained that the government's priority should be supporting victims of terrorism rather than rehabilitating former insurgents.





Lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to strengthen military operations against terrorism, improve support for displaced persons and victims, and ensure that captured terrorists are prosecuted in accordance with the law instead of being reintegrated into society.





The rehabilitation programme, known as Operation Safe Corridor, has long generated public debate, with supporters arguing it encourages defections from insurgent groups, while critics believe it risks returning former fighters to communities still traumatised by years of violence.