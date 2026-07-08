President Tinubu Taking Decisive Actions Against Insecurity..Remi Tinubu

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, Dr Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking decisive steps to address the country's security challenges and improve the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Qatari envoy at the State House in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said the administration remains committed to restoring peace and stability through ongoing security operations and strategic interventions. She noted that improving security remains a top priority of President Tinubu's government.


The First Lady also highlighted her Renewed Hope Initiative, which focuses on empowering women, youths and vulnerable groups across the country, while expressing appreciation to Qatar for its continued partnership and support for Nigeria.


In his remarks, Ambassador Al-Hajri reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria, expressing interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture and economic development.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال