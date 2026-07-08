President Tinubu Taking Decisive Actions Against Insecurity..Remi Tinubu

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, Dr Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking decisive steps to address the country's security challenges and improve the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Qatari envoy at the State House in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said the administration remains committed to restoring peace and stability through ongoing security operations and strategic interventions. She noted that improving security remains a top priority of President Tinubu's government.





The First Lady also highlighted her Renewed Hope Initiative, which focuses on empowering women, youths and vulnerable groups across the country, while expressing appreciation to Qatar for its continued partnership and support for Nigeria.





In his remarks, Ambassador Al-Hajri reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria, expressing interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture and economic development.