Police Arrests Six Suspected Kidnappers. One Chance Syndicate In Abuja , Recovers N8.2m Paid Ransom

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested six suspected members of a kidnapping and “one chance” armed robbery syndicate and recovered N8.25 million allegedly paid as ransom for the release of a female victim abducted in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 as part of the ongoing efforts to keep residents of the Federal Capital Territory abreast of the command’s anti-crime operations.

According to CP Sanusi, the operation was carried out by detectives attached to the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) following a distress report received on June 29, 2026 that a young woman had been abducted in the Maitama area of the FCT.

Sanusi said the kidnappers initially demanded N20 million but later accepted N8.25 million before releasing the victim on July 3.

Investigations and digital tracking reportedly traced the victim’s captivity to Kwan-Kwashe Village in neighbouring Niger State.

Operatives sustained surveillance after the victim regained freedom, leading to the arrest of six suspects on July 5 in Suleja, Niger State.

The suspects were identified as Ifeoma Nnamchi, 35, believed to be the gang leader; Peter Rasheed Onwunumah, 40; Olanipekun Anuoluwa, 46; Jemimah Monday, 25; Gabriel Nnamchi, 14; and Stanley Nnamchi, 17.

Items recovered during the operation included the N8.25 million ransom, two vehicles—a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Camry—a cutlass, seven pairs of AirPods, assorted jewellery suspected to have been stolen from previous victims, five mobile phones and a laptop.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspected gang leader, Ifeoma Nnamchi, and Olanipekun Anuoluwa had previously been arrested by the FCT Police Command in 2022 and 2019, respectively, over similar offences.