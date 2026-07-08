Why ICPC Arrested Nasir El-Rufai's Doctor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested Bello Abubakar, personal physician to Nasir el-Rufai, for allegedly making false statements after his visit to the ex-Kaduna governor.

In a statement on Tuesday, Okor Odey, ICPC spokesperson, alleged that el-Rufai and Bello abused privileges and violated a court order regarding the medical consultation.

Odey said on Tuesday, the ICPC facilitated el-Rufai’s request for medical attention “under appropriate security arrangements”.

“During the hospital visit on Tuesday, 7th July, 2026, at the private wing of the National Hospital, FCT, officers of the Commission’s medical and security team conducted themselves professionally and respected the defendant’s privacy,” Odey said.

“At the request of members of his family, the officers remained outside the consultation room while the attending oncologist was purportedly examining him.”

The ICPC spokesperson said around 2pm on the day, Isa Ashiru Kudan, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Kaduna, posted pictures via Facebook with the caption that they had concluded a meeting with el-Rufai.

“The picture posted on Facebook also had Professor Abubakar, Isa Kudan, and three others with El Rufai at a time he was supposedly having a medical consultation,” the ICPC spokesperson said.

“The images and post by Isa Kudan indicated that the arranged medical visit was utilised for activities outside the scope contemplated by the court and the ICPC. This is a clear violation of the court order!”

Odey said the “professional courtesies” being extended to el-Rufai have been repeatedly abused.

“Professor Bello Abubakar has been arrested for making false statements. At this moment, Professor Bello Abubakar, El Rufai’s personal physician, has been taken into custody for further investigation,” the ICPC spokesperson said.

On July 2, the Kaduna high court dismissed the bail application filed by el-Rufai in the ongoing trial regarding the nine-count charge filed against him by the ICPC

Darius Khobo, the presiding judge, dismissed the third bail application filed by the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister.

The judge held that the medical report submitted by el-Rufai, which has been disowned by the issuing agency, National Hospital in Abuja, cannot serve as the foundation for the reliefs sought by the former governor.

The judge ordered the ICPC to ensure that el-Rufai is granted unrestricted access to his personal physicians, who should also be allowed to take him to any specialised diagnostic or clinical facility of his choice within Nigeria, during the period of the trial.



