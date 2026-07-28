Son Of NFL Coach Shoots Mum In USA

byCKN NEWS -
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The son of an NFL coach has now been charged with shooting his own mother in their family home.


Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, the son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, has been arrested after authorities say he shot the coach's wife, Mia Bieniemy, multiple times at the family's Virginia home while Eric was away at training camp.



Authorities say Mia Bieniemy was critically injured and remains hospitalized.


Elijah has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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