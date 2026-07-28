Son Of NFL Coach Shoots Mum In USA

The son of an NFL coach has now been charged with shooting his own mother in their family home.





Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, the son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, has been arrested after authorities say he shot the coach's wife, Mia Bieniemy, multiple times at the family's Virginia home while Eric was away at training camp.





Authorities say Mia Bieniemy was critically injured and remains hospitalized.





Elijah has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.