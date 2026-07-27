Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor Replies IPOB Leader Over Sack

THE CURIOUS PANIC OF THOSE CONFRONTED BY NOTHING BUT SILENCE ; WHY THE LAMENTATION WHEN NOTHING HAS BEEN SAID?





1. A supposed client personally embarked upon a relentless and ceaseless campaign of blackmail against his own lawyer for years.

2. He published through his proxies, unprintable and apparently manufactured materials calculated to create the impression that the lawyer had received professional fees under circumstances entirely different from the truth. Yet, the lawyer remained resolutely silent.

3. He proceeded to file frivolous, ridiculous and wholly unfounded petitions before the relevant professional body, founded upon what appeared to be venomous, malicious and contrived allegations, all while the lawyer was still actively engaged in representing the supposed client. Still, there was no response from the lawyer.

4. From his detention facility, he personally issued threats and, according to verified information available to the lawyer, gave direct instructions to his foot soldiers to eliminate the said lawyer. Yet, nothing happened.

5. He continued to issue instructions from detention, with the active assistance of the facility manager and, by extension, with the apparent knowledge of the relevant security agencies, concerning who should be kept alive and who should be killed. Still, there was no response from the lawyer.





6. He accused the lawyer, through information conveyed directly to his Personal Assistant, of matters the lawyer had never contemplated, imagined or remotely considered, including the most reprehensible and utterly unfounded and defamatory allegation that he had entered into an intimate relationship with his wife. Yet, the lawyer remained quiet.

7. He continued to personally issue threats against this very lawyer through various social-media platforms and handles, which were reportedly traced to his place of detention. Still, the lawyer maintained his silence.

8. In all these devastating episodes, it apparently never occurred to the daydreamer that, by repeatedly launching such attacks and allegations against his former lawyer, he had himself fundamentally altered the circumstances surrounding professional confidentiality, particularly insofar as the lawyer might be compelled to defend his own person, reputation and integrity. Still, the lawyer kept quiet.

9. But the very moment the weight and brutality of the evidence that Lolo Nneka was prepared to place before the court in defence of herself against a frivolous and ridiculous defamation suit were brought to his attention, the self-styled champion of professional confidentiality suddenly remembered the existence of that sacred principle.

10. Let me, therefore, tell the daydreamer this: the time has not yet come for me to divulge professionally obtained information. And even if I had intended to do so, I would have done so long before now. I have, however, consistently allowed myself to be guided by the dictates of professional ethics, restraint and responsibility. I have no desire whatsoever to become responsible for the consequences of another person’s actions. After all, the evil that men do does not simply disappear; it ultimately follows them.

11. Further to the foregoing, I do not dignify every concocted or apparently forged correspondence hurriedly assembled by overzealous actors who, in their desperation, now appear to be running faster than their own shadows.





So, why the lamentation when, in truth, nothing has been said?





Why the sudden panic? Why the hurried invocation of professional confidentiality? Why the desperate attempt to silence a voice that has, for years, chosen restraint over retaliation?





Let those who are impatient to know what has not been said continue to lament. Let those who have been running faster than their own shadows continue their race. Let them continue to mistake silence for weakness and restraint for surrender.





But they should be reminded of one immutable truth: silence is not ignorance, and restraint is not helplessness. Sometimes, silence is simply the deliberate choice of a person who knows precisely what he possesses, what he knows, and when the time is right to speak.





For now, nothing has been said.





And perhaps that is precisely what is causing all the lamentation.





Time, however, is fast running out.





It is only a matter of time.





We move!





@EjioforBar

July 27, 2026