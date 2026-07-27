Nnamdi Kanu Sacks Longtime Lawyer, Withdraws Authority To Represent Him Or IPOB.

The jailed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has formally terminated the services of his longtime personal lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and directed him to stop representing him, his family or the separatist group in any capacity.





In a letter dated July 22, 2026, written from the Sokoto Correctional Centre, Kanu said Ejiofor’s engagement as his personal legal representative had earlier been terminated verbally. The latest correspondence, he added, served as formal written confirmation of that decision.





Kanu also withdrew any authority previously granted to Ejiofor to act for or represent IPOB. He insisted the lawyer no longer held any express, implied or ostensible authority to speak or act on behalf of the group.





Citing Section II, Subsection A of the IPOB Code of Conduct, Kanu stated that the power to appoint, suspend or dismiss principal officers rests exclusively with the IPOB leader unless expressly delegated. According to him, no individual, committee or former office holder acting outside the provisions of the code can validly appoint or retain legal representatives for the organisation.





He maintained that any purported mandate or authority claimed by Ejiofor to represent IPOB was no longer recognised.





Kanu directed the lawyer to immediately cease making public statements, granting interviews, issuing press releases or publishing social media posts on behalf of him, his family or IPOB. He also instructed Ejiofor to stop presenting himself as his legal representative or that of IPOB in any court, forum or public space, and to take the necessary legal steps to withdraw from any pending matters where he remained counsel on record.





On the handling of privileged information, Kanu wrote: “Accordingly, I hereby place you on formal notice that you are not authorized to disclose, publish, communicate, exploit, or otherwise use any confidential or privileged information acquired in the course of your retainer, whether directly or indirectly, for any purpose whatsoever, except as required by law or by order of a court of competent jurisdiction, without my express written authorization from me.





“Any unauthorized disclosure or misuse of privileged information may constitute professional misconduct and may give rise to disciplinary proceedings before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, as well as any other remedies available under the law.”





Kanu cautioned that any breach of client confidentiality or unauthorised disclosure of privileged information could amount to professional misconduct and attract disciplinary proceedings before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), in addition to other legal actions.