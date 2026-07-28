Rivers Police Officer Seeks Help for Medical Treatment After Deadly Attack

A police officer who survived the June 29 attack on the Mbodo Aluu C4i Security Post in Rivers State has appealed to the public for financial assistance to enable him continue his medical treatment.

Inspector Goday Aleru sustained severe gunshot injuries during the deadly attack, which claimed the lives of two of his colleagues while they were on duty.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Inspector Aleru disclosed that he urgently requires financial support to undergo additional surgeries after doctors amputated his right leg due to the severity of his injuries. He said he is still battling serious medical complications and remains under intensive care.

The officer, who is a father of four, lamented that the cost of his treatment has placed an overwhelming financial burden on his family, making it difficult to meet his ongoing medical needs.

He appealed to the Federal Government, the Nigeria Police Force, the Rivers State Government, corporate organisations, philanthropists, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid by supporting his treatment and rehabilitation.

Inspector Aleru expressed hope that with timely intervention and financial assistance, he would be able to undergo the necessary surgeries, continue his recovery, and rebuild his life after the tragic incident.

The June 29 attack on the Mbodo Aluu C4i Security Post left two police officers dead and another critically injured, raising fresh concerns over the growing security challenges facing law enforcement personnel in Rivers State.

The incident has also renewed calls for improved welfare, medical care, and support for officers injured in the line of duty.