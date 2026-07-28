Car Race : Police Arrest Suspect Behind Death Of 19 Year Old Boy In Imo

Police Statement

The Imo State Police Command has arrested Dike Chibuike Micheal, a 30-year-old male from Umuolowu, Ejemekuru, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, in connection with a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the front gate of Imo State University (IMSU). The incident claimed the life of Chibuike Friday, a 19-year-old male from Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, while Bright Ukwuoma sustained injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was driving a Lexus ES 350 saloon car with registration number KWU 766 AE at excessive speed and was allegedly engaged in an unauthorized street racing activity at the IMSU front gate when he struck Chibuike Friday, who was attempting to cross the road. The impact caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which subsequently struck Bright Ukwuoma, inflicting injuries on him.

On receiving the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Orji Division promptly mobilized officers to the scene, arrested the suspect, and rescued him from an angry mob. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Chibuike Friday was confirmed dead, while Bright Ukwuoma is receiving treatment. The deceased’s body has been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, psc(+), mnips, condemned the reckless act that resulted in the loss of life. He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, wished the injured victim a speedy recovery, and assured the public that justice would be served.

The CP has directed the State Traffic Department to carry out a comprehensive investigation to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. He assured that the suspect will be prosecuted in accordance with the law upon conclusion of the investigation.

The Commissioner also warned motorists against excessive speeding, reckless driving, and other traffic violations. He urged all road users to obey traffic laws and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, enforcing the law, and ensuring the safety of all residents of Imo State.

DSP OKOYE HENRY, Anipr

Police Public Relations Officer

Imo State Command

Owerri

27th July, 2026