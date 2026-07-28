Nigeria Govt Condemns Xenophobic Attacks, As Minister Meets South African Envoy

byCKN NEWS -
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The Nigerian government has condemned the renewed Afrophobic attacks in South Africa during talks in Abuja with a delegation led by South Africa's Special Envoy.

The South African government defended its immigration enforcement, saying it has the right to tackle criminal activities involving some immigrants.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, said the attacks cannot be justified, recalling Nigeria's support for South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle. 

He added that about 98 Nigerians have died in previous attacks and called for concrete action to end the violence.

The meeting later continued behind closed doors.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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