Nigeria Govt Condemns Xenophobic Attacks, As Minister Meets South African Envoy

The Nigerian government has condemned the renewed Afrophobic attacks in South Africa during talks in Abuja with a delegation led by South Africa's Special Envoy.

The South African government defended its immigration enforcement, saying it has the right to tackle criminal activities involving some immigrants.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, said the attacks cannot be justified, recalling Nigeria's support for South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle.

He added that about 98 Nigerians have died in previous attacks and called for concrete action to end the violence.

The meeting later continued behind closed doors.