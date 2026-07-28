Mr P ( Psquare ) Mocks Nigerians Who Teach Their Children Local Languages

"When It's Your Turn, Teach Your Children Igbo" — Mr P Says Chides Critics, Says His Children Speaks French, Chinese, English, Not Igbo

Singer and former member of the now-defunct P-Square duo, Peter Okoye (Mr P), has stirred reactions after suggesting that his children have no need for the Igbo language, saying they are fluent in French, Chinese and English instead.

The singer made the remarks after a fan asked whether his children also speak Igbo, following his post celebrating their proficiency in French.

Responding, Mr P said his children have nothing to do with the Igbo language. He added that if others consider Igbo and other Nigerian indigenous languages important, they are free to teach them to their own children.

He said:

“When it’s your turn, teach your own kids all the languages in Nigeria if that’s your choice. 😂

“As for me and my family, we’re good. Go and find another place to pour your frustration.

“Again, what exactly do you stand to gain if my children speak Nigerian languages? How does that improve your life?

“MYB” Mind Your Business. Cry harder.”

His comments have sparked debate online, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the declining use of indigenous languages among younger generations.