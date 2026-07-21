Soldiers Arrest Foreign Terror Suspect In Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected foreign terrorist fighter and an alleged illegal immigrant during an intelligence-driven operation in Lassa, Dille General Area of Askira/Uba Local Government Area, Borno State.

The operation, conducted by troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion, led to the arrest of Musa Fashir, a 32-year-old Sudanese national suspected of having links with terrorist elements, and Mary Florence, 36, who claimed to be an illegal immigrant from Ghana. Both suspects are currently in military custody undergoing profiling and investigation.





Full Statement

OPERATION HADIN KAI TROOPS APPREHEND ANOTHER FOREIGN TERRORIST FIGHTER, ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN BORNO

Troops of Sector 4 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), while sustaining aggressive counter-terrorism operations across the North East Theatre, have apprehended another foreign terrorist fighter and an alleged illegal immigrant during a security operation in Lassa, Dille General Area of Askira/Uba Local Government Area, Borno State.

The operation, was carried out by troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion at about 11:48 a.m on 19 July 2026, as part of ongoing intelligence driven operations in the North East Theatre. During the operation, troops arrested one Musa Fashir, 32 years old Sudanese national suspected to be a foreign terrorist fighter and collaborator. Preliminary intelligence indicates that the suspect has established links with terrorist elements, further highlighting attempts by foreign actors to support insurgent activities in the region.

Additionally, troops also apprehended Mary Florence 36 years, who claimed to be an illegal immigrant from Republic of Ghana. The circumstances surrounding her presence in the area, as well as the authenticity of her claims are currently under investigation.

Both suspects are in military custody undergoing preliminary profiling and interrogation to establish their identities, determine the extent of their activities, and ascertain any possible links to terrorist or transnational criminal networks.

The successful arrests further demonstrate the effectiveness of Operation HADIN KAI’s intelligence-driven operations and the vigilance of troops in denying terrorists and their collaborators freedom of action. The operation also highlights the Theatre’s unwavering commitment to disrupting terrorist support networks, preventing the infiltration of foreign fighters, and safeguarding communities across the North East.

Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in its mandate to neutralise terrorists and dismantle their logistics, financing and support networks. Members of the public are encouraged to sustain their support by providing timely and credible information to security agencies, as collective vigilance remains critical to the restoration of lasting peace and security and stability in the North East.

MOHAMMED GONI

Captain

Acting Military Information Officer

Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI

MAIDUGURI

20 July, 2026