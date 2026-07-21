DSS Set To Appeal Life Sentence On Ansaru Terror Commanders. Seeks Maximum Penalty On Behalf of Murdered Oriire Teachers





The Department of State Services (DSS) is set to appeal Monday's life sentence handed two top commanders of the Ansaru Terror organization by a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Emeka Nwite had, shortly after Mahmud Usman, a.k.a Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar, the self-styled Emir of Ansaru; and Abubakar Abba, a.k.a Mahmud al-Nigeri/Malam Mamuda, pleaded guilty to all the 32-count charges against them, sentence both men to life imprisonment.





However, a top official of the Service, said they considered the life sentence as too light a punishment for the crimes allegedly committed by the Ansaru commanders.

The official said the Service found it curious that, both convicts were on the verge of pleading guilty to the charges, but changed their minds shortly after some persons believed to be members of the same Ansaru organization kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State.

"For the nearly 60 days the kidnappers held on to the pupils and teachers of Oriire, the Ansaru commanders in our custody changed. One of the top conditions the abductors gave was the unconditional release of these same Ansaru commanders in exchange for the Oriire kidnap victims," he said.

"From 'not guilty plea,' the two men at the penultimate court session, said they were undecided on what plea to take. Justice Nwite even had to hand them an ultimatum to make up their minds on or before Monday's sitting. After the Oriire rescue, they came to court to plead guilty to all the charges," he added.

According to the top official, allowing the two terror commanders walk away with life sentences would not serve the cause of justice for the two Oriire teachers beheaded by their abductors.

"The reason the terrorists beheaded the two Oriire teachers was to put pressure on government to release these two Ansaru commanders. It, therefore, wouldn't be fair to see two men beheaded and their families are made to live with the losses without adequately bringing the culpits to book," he declared

By: Zagazola Makama