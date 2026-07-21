Fake Agency: Gbajabiamila Appears Before House Of Reps

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has appeared before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), an agency reportedly allocated ₦1.3 billion in the 2026 budget despite claims that it does not legally exist.





Gbajabiamila honoured the ICPC's invitation and was questioned over issues surrounding the establishment, budgetary allocation, and operations of the alleged agency. The investigation follows President Tinubu's directive ordering a full probe into how the agency was included in the national budget.





The ICPC is expected to determine whether any public officials violated financial regulations or abused the budget process. The probe runs alongside the House of Representatives' investigation into the controversial appropriation.





The Presidency has maintained that the PFIPC is not a legally recognised federal agency and has pledged full cooperation with investigators to uncover those responsible for the alleged irregularity.



