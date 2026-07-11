Racist Paraguayan Lawmaker Threatens To Seek Mbappé Extradition For Trial

Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla, who has faced widespread backlash over remarks widely condemned as racist toward France star Kylian Mbappé after the two countries met in the World Cup on July 4, is now considering legal action against the forward, alleging defamation and slander.

According to Amarilla’s attorney, Guillermo Duarte Cacavelos, the senator is evaluating whether to file a complaint in Paraguay after Mbappé publicly responded to her comments.

“If these charges are accepted by the Paraguayan courts, the maximum sentence could reach three years in prison, which would meet the requirements established under the extradition treaty between France and Paraguay,” Duarte Cacavelos told Le Parisien.

The lawyer’s comments were made in reference to Mbappé’s reaction to Amarilla’s statements. The Real Madrid forward reportedly described the senator as a “despicable woman unworthy of her office” after she made a series of offensive remarks, including questioning his French identity and using language that drew widespread condemnation.

Duarte Cacavelos said any legal action against Mbappé will depend on the outcome of an ongoing investigation launched by French prosecutors into Amarilla’s comments.

French authorities are reportedly examining whether the senator committed aggravated public insults motivated by the victim’s actual or perceived origin, ethnicity, nationality, race, or religion. If found guilty, Amarilla could face penalties of up to one year in prison and a €45,000 fine.

The attorney indicated that Amarilla has no intention of retracting her statements, arguing that they were protected by freedom of expression.

“She spoke in her personal capacity, as a private citizen and supporter of the national team, not on behalf of the Paraguayan state or in her role as a public official,” Duarte Cacavelos said.

He also suggested that Mbappé could potentially be called to testify before Paraguayan authorities should legal proceedings move forward.