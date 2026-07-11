One Confirmed Dead As Under Construction Gombe House Of Assembly Collapses

One person has been confirmed d3ad and seven others injured following the collapse of the new Gombe State House of Assembly complex currently under construction.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 10, 2026, trapping workers beneath the rubble before emergency responders rescued the victims.

The Head of Operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Gombe Operations Office, Ummanah Ahmed, confirmed the incident.

He said three of the injured were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, while five others were evacuated to the Gombe State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

According to him, some of the victims sustained severe injuries.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined, while investigations are ongoing.